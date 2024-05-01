El Salvador ‘gang member’ arrested in New Orleans, U.S. Border Patrol reports

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Border Patrol reports an alleged gang member from El Salvador has been arrested in New Orleans.

More than 2,000 pills recovered from Slidell home, man arrested

According to USBP Chief Jason Owens, Lorenzo Alexander Benitez was arrested during a traffic stop.

Owens said Benitez is a member of the MS-13 gang and “will be prosecuted for felony re-entry after being previously removed from the US.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.