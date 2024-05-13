El Paso woman arrested on suspicion of murder in fatal domestic violence shooting

An El Paso woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly fatally shooting a man during a domestic violence incident in East El Paso, authorities said.

Valerie Navejas, 41, was arrested May 10 in connection with the death of Todd Olivas, 49, during a domestic violence incident at an apartment in the 6800 block of Bellrose Drive near Airway and Viscount boulevards, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Valerie Navejas

In a news release, police identified the woman as Valeria. However, court records state her name as Valerie.

Police officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the apartment about 9:45 p.m. Friday, officials said. Officers found Olivas with gunshot wounds. Olivas later died because of his injuries in the shooting, officials said.

El Paso Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit and Crimes Scene Unit are investigating the fatal shooting.

Navejas was arrested on suspicion of murder. She was booked May 11 into the El Paso County Jail on a $150,000 bond. She has yet to post bail and remains jailed as of Monday, May 13, jail logs show.

No further information has been released.

This is the seventh homicide of 2024 compared to seven at the same time last year, officials said.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Woman arrested for murder in fatal East El Paso shooting