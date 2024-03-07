El Paso woman arrested for allegedly shooting gun outside The Trophy Room 915 bar

An El Paso woman was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun outside an East Side bar, police officials said.

Emily Beth Hale, 23, is accused of firing a gun in the parking lot while police were at the scene after responding to a call of a shooting at 2:15 a.m. on March 2 at The Trophy Room 915 bar in the McRae Shopping Center, 9627 Sims Drive, next to McRae Boulevard, police said. No injuries were reported.

Emily Beth Hale was arrested on charges of discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon following a shooting on Saturday, March 2, outside The Trophy Room 915 bar, 9627 Sims Drive in East El Paso.

After hearing a gunshot coming from the parking lot, police found Hale inside a Honda Accord "making suspicious movements" reaching toward the passenger seat, police stated in a news release this week. Officers found a handgun underneath the seat.

Hale was arrested on charges of discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon. She was released from the El Paso County Jail the following day, March 3, on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond on each charge.

While officers were at the shooting scene, another driver pulled out of a parking spot and crashed into a parked police car, officials said. The driver, Denzel Jacques Malone, 32, of Fort Bliss, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.

Malone was released from the Downtown El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond on Monday, March 4, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police arrest woman allegedly shooting gun outside bar