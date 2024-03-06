El Paso police arrest man with gun at Downtown's Cleveland Square Park

A man with a handgun was arrested by El Paso police officers with their weapons drawn at Downtown's Cleveland Square Park, a police spokesman said.

The brief standoff occurred after police received a call shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, about a man with a firearm causing a disturbance at Cleveland Square Park, 510 N. Santa Fe St., police spokesman Officer Adrian Cisneros said.

Development: Arena to concert hall: Public meetings to give info on El Paso's proposed Downtown venue

Officers armed with guns and rifles approached the shirtless man, who had a handgun tucked into his waistband. He raised his hands, kneeled, surrendered and was subsequently arrested, according to police and videos on social media showing the arrest.

The man appeared to be having a mental health episode, police said. No shots were fired. The man's name was not disclosed.

Election 2024: Oscar Ugarte, Robert 'Bobby' Flores head to runoff in El Paso County sheriff Democratic race

Cleveland Square Park is home to the El Paso Museum of History and the El Paso Public Library Main Branch and is across the street from Southwest University Park.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police arrest armed man at Downtown's Cleveland Square Park