El Paso shooting wounds one when driver shoots couple's car at far East Side gas station

A man was wounded in a shooting when a driver fired a handgun at a couple's car at a gas station in far East El Paso last week, police said.

The unsolved shooting is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The shooting occurred at 9:44 p.m. on April 15 while a couple was putting gas in their vehicle at the Circle K at 1135 Joe Battle Blvd. by Rojas Drive. The gas station is next to Loop 375 near Interstate 10.

A security camera image shows an unidentified man suspected of shooting a customer at the gas pumps of a Circle K store at 1135 Joe Battle Blvd. at Rojas Drive in far East El Paso on April 15, 2024.

While the couple was parked at the pumps, the driver of another vehicle "became upset and stared at them," Crime Stoppers said in a statement. The driver then parked behind the couple before firing a gun, shooting the back window of the couple's car and wounding a man.

An unidentified man in a beanie is suspected of shooting a customer at the gas pumps of a Circle K store at 1135 Joe Battle Blvd. at Rojas Drive in far East El Paso on April 15, 2024.

The driver — who was recorded by the store's security cameras — appeared to be in his early 20s and was wearing a black beanie, a red-and-black tie-dye T-shirt with a white logo on the back, black sweatpants and white sneakers. A description of the shooter's vehicle was not disclosed.

Anyone who can identify the suspected gas station shooter may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso gas station shooting wounds one at Circle K in far East Side