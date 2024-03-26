Man seriously wounded, 2 wanted in El Paso bar stabbing at Big Lou's Icehouse West

El Paso police are asking for the public's help to identify two men sought in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man at a West Side bar earlier this month.

The stabbing occurred at 9:30 p.m. on March 5 at Big Lou's Icehouse West in the Colony Cove II shopping strip at 7128 N. Mesa St., police said. The case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

A man was in the bar when he got into an argument with a bearded man, who moments later approached him and stabbed him several times and left him seriously wounded, Crime Stoppers said.

A security camera image shows an unidentified bearded man suspected of stabbing a man on March 5 at Big Lou's Icehouse West, 7128 N. Mesa St. in West El Paso.

The bearded man was accompanied by a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt. Witnesses saw both of them depart in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The man with the beard was wearing a checkered shirt over a white undershirt, bluejeans and black sneakers with white stripes. The man in the hoodie had short dark hair and was clean shaven.

A security camera image shows an unidentified man in a gray hooded sweatshirt who allegedly accompanied a man suspected in a stabbing on March 5 at Big Lou's Icehouse West.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men suspected in the stabbing at Big Lou's Icehouse West may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

