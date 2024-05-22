El Paso Mayor Leeser visits Fort Bliss ASYMCA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser visited the Fort Bliss Armed Services YMCA on Wednesday, May 22 to discuss the impact of their programs on military families in the area.

Leeser visitied the facility to address “initiatives aimed at enhancing services for veterans and their families within the community, further establishing the city’s commitment to supporting military families,” according to a press release from Fort Bliss ASYMCA.

“The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) at Fort Bliss is dedicated to providing support and community services to military members and their families. ASYMCA focuses on strengthening military families, supporting healthy living, and fostering a sense of community,” the press release said.

