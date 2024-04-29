El Paso Fire rescues person from canal in South-Central

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire crews rescued an individual from a canal in South-Central El Paso on Sunday night, April 28, the Department said in its X account.

The individual was rescued from the canal along Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Fonseca .

The person and the scene were turned over to the Border Patrol. No injuries were reported.

El Paso Fire also took part in two water rescues on Friday. One individual was safely pulled from the canal in this same area on Friday night. Earlier that day, two people were rescued and one died after a water rescue/recovery operation at 1905 Delta Dr.

