El Paso bakery, 5 restaurants score poorly in health inspections: See the list

Explore the latest restaurant buzz in El Paso, where we're providing transparency on inspection scores.

The Department of Public Health in El Paso conducts inspections of businesses based on their food handling procedures.

Inspections are conducted in the city of El Paso, Anthony, Clint, Horizon City, Socorro, Vinton and El Paso County.

A passing score is 70 or higher. Establishments scoring 60 or lower face closure. An inspection carried out on a particular day may not reflect the overall, long-term conditions of the establishment. Restaurants failing inspections are given a chance to rectify the violations before a reinspection.

This report is for May 5-10.

El Paso restaurant scores: Grade C (79-70)

79 05/08/2024 Peking Garden 11400 Sean Haggerty Drive

78 05/10/2024 Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant 1605 George Dieter Drive

75 05/10/2024 Undisputed Craft House 1881 Saul Kleinfeld Drive

74 05/09/2024 Los Cabos Seafood 7200 N Mesa St.

74 05/07/2024 Los Corajudos Del Gordo 1201 Bob Hope Drive

72 05/10/2024 Valentine's Bakery 11930 Picasso Drive

El Paso restaurant scores: Grade B (89-80)

89 05/07/2024 El Taco Tote 3480 Joe Battle Blvd.

89 05/09/2024 San Eli Supermarket Fabens Branch Restaurant 1330 Fabens Road

89 05/07/2024 Subway 1201 Bob Hope Drive

89 05/08/2024 Abundant Living Faith Center(Activi 8960 Escobar Drive

88 05/09/2024 El Super #62 Tortilleria & Bakery 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

88 05/06/2024 Restaurant Depot 1430 Lee Trevino Drive

88 05/09/2024 San Eli Supermarket Fabens Branch-produce 1330 Fabens Road

88 05/10/2024 Donuts And Boba 9601 Mccombs St.

88 05/06/2024 Luby's At El Paso County Courthouse 500 E San Antonio Ave.

88 05/07/2024 Perol 6398 Doniphan Drive

87 05/10/2024 Carlos And Mickey's 12111 Montwood Drive

87 05/09/2024 Chico's Tacos 1365 George Dieter Drive

86 05/10/2024 Porta Bella Restaurant 7423 Alameda Ave.

86 05/10/2024 Baja Avion Mariscos & Bar 6760 Doniphan Drive

86 05/09/2024 Riverside High School Culinary 301 Midway Drive

85 05/07/2024 B-52 Bombers Oyster Pub 1201 Bob Hope Drive

84 05/10/2024 Mexicanisimo 9633 McCombs St.

84 05/10/2024 The Glazy Donut Co 2119 Mesa St.

83 05/09/2024 Horizon Vista Supermarket- Hot/cold Deli, Salad Bar, Fruit Cuts, Sushi 121 Kenazo Ave.

83 05/09/2024 San Eli Supermarket Fabens Store (1) 1330 Fabens Road

80 05/07/2024 Wing Daddy's 11100 Sean Haggerty Drive

80 05/07/2024 Royal Pandas 6101 Upper Valley Road

80 05/09/2024 Rocket Tacos 12211 Montwood Drive

El Paso restaurant scores: Grade A (99-90)

99 05/08/2024 Dunkin' Donuts #804 1355 George Dieter Drive

99 05/09/2024 El Super #62 Cremeria 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

99 05/10/2024 Jack In The Box 5519 Alameda Ave.

99 05/08/2024 Abundant Living Faith Center(Church 1000 Valley Crest Drive

99 05/08/2024 Capistrano Elementary School 240 Mecca Drive

99 05/08/2024 Vista Del Futuro Elementary 1671 Bob Hope Drive

99 05/10/2024 The Cottage House 9001 Cashew Drive

99 05/06/2024 Head Start Child Development Center 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive

99 05/08/2024 J.F. Barron Elementary School (E.p. 11155 Whitey Ford St.

99 05/06/2024 Boba Loca 12430 Edgemere Blvd.

98 05/09/2024 Horizon Vista Supermarket-seafood-meat Market 121 N Kenazo Ave.

98 05/10/2024 DK #339 7879 N Loop Drive

98 05/09/2024 The Crayon Box Daycare And Learning Center 1287 N Fabens Road

98 05/09/2024 Coronado High School Snack Bar (Cafeteria ) 100 Champions Plaza

98 05/07/2024 Bill Sybert School 11530 Edgemere Blvd.

98 05/09/2024 Lily's Day Care 1337 Sabrina Lyn Drive

98 05/10/2024 Los Ninos Day Care 800 N Zaragoza Road

98 05/10/2024 Total Wine Spirits Beer & More 8889 Gateway West Blvd.

98 05/08/2024 City Hall Grill 1 Ballpark Plaza

98 05/07/2024 Flautas La Muy Salsa 1201 Myrtle Ave.

98 05/10/2024 Howdy Homemade Ice Cream 601 N Oregon St.

98 05/06/2024 Starbucks Coffee #74032 12980 Eastlake Blvd.

98 05/10/2024 Engine 3 Brewing Co. 3112 Forney Lane

97 05/09/2024 Horizon Vista Supermarket - Bakery 121 N Kenazo Ave.

97 05/07/2024 City Of El Paso - Multipurpose Center 9031 Viscount Blvd.

97 05/09/2024 Speedway #9843 10701 Gateway South Blvd.

97 05/06/2024 Whataburger #412 5779 Fairbanks Drive

97 05/09/2024 El Super #62-Grocery Store 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

97 05/08/2024 Ysleta Head Start 175 Midway Drive

97 05/09/2024 Da Vinci School For Science And The Arts 785 Southwestern Drive

97 05/10/2024 Tropical Sno 9155 Dyer St.

97 05/06/2024 Subway 5140 Fairbanks Drive

97 05/08/2024 Dr Nixon Elementary 11141 Loma Roja Drive

97 05/07/2024 Cesar Chavez Head Start 211 Prado Road

97 05/08/2024 Northstar Elementary 5950 Sean Haggerty Drive

97 05/10/2024 Bright Minds Early Learning Center 10761 Pebble Hills Blvd.

97 05/09/2024 Bel Air Middle School 7909 Ranchland Drive

97 05/09/2024 Starbucks 10830 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

97 05/10/2024 Tiff's Treats 8889 Gateway Blvd.

97 05/10/2024 Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys 8889 Gateway West Blvd.

97 05/09/2024 Tazas Havana 919 Hunter Drive

97 05/07/2024 Harmony Public Schools- School Of Innovation Elementary 5210 Fairbanks Drive

97 05/08/2024 Nutri Zn 14010 Horizon Blvd.

96 05/09/2024 Jason's Deli 1355 George Dieter Drive

96 05/09/2024 Subway 1420 N Fabens Road

96 05/10/2024 Dollar Tree #3123 9109 Dyer St.

96 05/09/2024 Whataburger 2130 E Paisano Drive

96 05/09/2024 El Super #62 Produce Dept 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

96 05/09/2024 El Super #62-Seafood & Meats 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

96 05/08/2024 Riverside High School 301 Midway Drive

96 05/07/2024 Presa Elementary School 128 Presa Plaza

96 05/08/2024 Chick-Fil-A 1335 Zaragoza Road

96 05/08/2024 Riverside Elementary School 218 Barker Road

96 05/07/2024 Fujisan Sushi 11360 Pellicano Drive

95 05/07/2024 Starbucks Coffee 123 Mills Ave.

95 05/06/2024 Rest Area 204 Stanton St.

95 05/09/2024 Walmart10840 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

95 05/10/2024 Family Dollar Store 10300 Dyer St.

95 05/09/2024 Church's Chicken 119 Paisano Drive

95 05/07/2024 Family Dollar Store 160 N Cotton St.

95 05/10/2024 Dollar General 9155 Dyer St.

95 05/09/2024 Circle K #2741372 10001 Dyer St.

95 05/06/2024 M-n-M Snack Shop 13001 Emerald Pass Ave.

95 05/07/2024 Tacoviche 1381 Darrington Road

95 05/09/2024 Cheba Hut 3001 Zaragoza Road

94 05/09/2024 Fabens Bakery 1330 Fabens St.

94 05/09/2024 Paisano Super Stop 1414 Paisano Drive

94 05/09/2024 El Super #62 Meat Dept 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

94 05/08/2024 Del Valle Middle-Mission Valley Elementary Combo School 8674 North Loop Drive

94 05/06/2024 La Bang Bang 414 E San Antonio St.

93 05/08/2024 San Antonio Day Care 1410 Delta Drive

93 05/09/2024 Premier High School 1035 Belvidere St.

93 05/06/2024 Vista Del Sol School Elementary Sch 11851 Vista Del Sol Drive

93 05/09/2024 San Eli Supermarket Fabens Branch LLC Tortilleria 1330 Fabens Road

93 05/07/2024 Idea Mesquite Hills 11881 Dyer St.

92 05/07/2024 7-Eleven #340 14034 Horizon Blvd.

92 05/09/2024 Horizon Vista Supermarket-Grocery & Produce 121 Kenazo Ave.

92 05/07/2024 Bean Oil Inc 1515 N Lee Trevino Drive

92 05/10/2024 Dairy Queen 800 Zaragoza Road

92 05/09/2024 Ihop 1341 George Dieter Drive

92 05/09/2024 Coronado High School Football Booster Club 100 Champions Plaza

92 05/09/2024 Blazing Broncos 1346 Lee Trevino Drive

91 05/09/2024 El Super #62- Hot Foods 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

91 05/10/2024 Rocket Tacos 427 Yarbrough Drive

91 05/10/2024 Sol K. Dogs 800 S El Paso St.

91 05/08/2024 Elotes La China Snacks 9411 Alameda Ave.

91 05/08/2024 Mi Puerto Seafood & Drinks 1320 N Zaragoza Road

90 05/08/2024 Sho Offz Fitness 12320 Lorenzo Ruiz Ave.

El Paso restaurants with perfect score

100 05/08/2024 Taqueria Palmeira 2301 Olive Ave.

100 05/09/2024 Little Caesars #327 1480 Fabens Road

100 05/10/2024 Aura's Unique Adult Home Care 11910 Van Gogh Drive

100 05/07/2024 Walgreens #11518 14300 Horizon Blvd.

100 05/10/2024 DK #634 599 Yarbrough Drive

100 05/10/2024 Walgreens #10582 8889 Gateway West Blvd.

100 05/08/2024 The Liquor Company 11100 Sean Haggerty Drive

100 05/10/2024 Bright Minds Early Learning Center 10761 Pebble Hills Blvd.

100 05/09/2024 Coronado High School 100 Champions Place

100 05/09/2024 Western Hills Elementary School 530 Thunderbird Drive

100 05/07/2024 Loma Verde School 12150 Ted Houghton Drive

100 05/07/2024 Walter Clarke/sierra Vista Cafeteria 1501 Bob Hope Drive

100 05/09/2024 Valle Verde Early College High 919 Hunter Drive

100 05/08/2024 Thrive Academy 7500 Alpha Ave.

100 05/09/2024 Cesar Chavez 7814 Alameda Ave.

100 05/10/2024 Montwood High School 12000 Montwood Drive

100 05/06/2024 James R. Vasquez Headstart 1355 James Kelly Drive

100 05/07/2024 Newman School Food Service 10275 Alcan St.

100 05/08/2024 Tom Lea Elementary School 4851 Marcus Uribe Drive

100 05/08/2024 Texas Kids Dental Care 555 Americas Ave.

100 05/06/2024 Halo-Halo Filipino Food/Filipino Mini Mart 12135 Montwood Drive

100 05/06/2024 Region 19 Cyber Cafe 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive

100 05/08/2024 Wooftop Deck 1 Ballpark Plaza

100 05/08/2024 Sun Kings Saloon 1 Ballpark Plaza

100 05/08/2024 El Paso Classical Academy 1000 Valley Crest Drive

100 05/10/2024 Montwood High School Cafeteria-rocky Mountain Top Bistro 12000 Montwood Drive

100 05/08/2024 Norma's Cake House 14010 Horizon Blvd.

100 05/08/2024 Jack In The Box #4650 13640 Horizon Blvd.

100 05/08/2024 Sun City Slice 301 Midway Drive

100 05/08/2024 Mami's Bakery 301 Midway Drive

100 05/07/2024 Harmony Public Schools- School Of Innovation Middle High School 10405 Dyer St.

