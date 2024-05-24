Egypt and Jordan welcome ICJ decision on Rafah

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on Al-Jeneina and Al-Salam neighbourhoods. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Egypt and Jordan have welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) call for Israel to immediately end its military operation in Rafah and urged the UN Security Council to put pressure on Israel to end its operation.

Egypt urged Israel to implement the measures stated by the ICJ, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

It also "called on the [UN] Security Council and influential international parties to fulfil their legal and humanitarian responsibilities by adopting decisive measures to put an end to the humanitarian humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza."

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi hailed the ICJ's decision for exposing "Israel's war crimes in Gaza."

The Security Council "must shoulder its responsibility, put an end to Israel’s impunity & to double standards in enforcing [international] law," al-Safadi wrote on X.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also welcomed the decision, saying it "reflects the international community's commitment to international law and justice, and enhances the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people."

GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi also called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop "the hostile and brutal acts against the Palestinian people."