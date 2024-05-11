Effingham Council hears plans to improve pedestrian railway crossing

May 10—For the first time in several years, the city of Effingham is looking to expand the quiet zone for trains passing through the area after being awarded federal grant funds for safety upgrades to a local pedestrian railway crossing.

During the Effingham City Council's meeting Tuesday, Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman told the council about a proposed agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Central Railroad for railway-highway grade crossing improvements. The 100% federally funded project would include the installation of pedestrian signals, bells and warning time circuitry at the pedestrian crossing at the Amtrak station in Effingham.

"This dates clear back to 2019, when we were actually putting together the quiet zone on the CN Railroad," Heuerman said. "We were not able to go past the Amtrak station due to that crossing being noncompliant, so the recommendation was to apply for grants through the safety programs. And we were successfully awarded those grants. This is the only intersection that we have to make major upgrades to."

The city has been awarded $300,000 for the project.

"This is for fiscal year 2020 federal local rail highway crossing safety program funds under the provisions of the Fixing America Service Transportation, the FAST, Act," Heuerman said.

Once the necessary improvements are made to the pedestrian crossing, the city would be able to apply for the extension of the quiet zone south of the Amtrak station to the railway crossings at Clark and Wabash Avenues.

"So then, at that time, we would have the entire CN Railway underneath the quiet zone," Heuerman said. "It shouldn't be near as a long of a process as the first one. That was a very painful and long process."

The council did not act on the matter, but members are expected to revisit it during their next meeting on May 21.

"Well, I think it's a great deal," Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said.

In other matters, City Engineer Luke Thoele told commissioners about plans for the proposed extension of McGrath Avenue, south of Stevens Industries. The city is looking to move forward with an agreement with the state of Illinois for a Community Development Block Grant to help fund the project, which is expected to cost approximately $1.9 million.

"It would be improving what is now just a driveway to a full street, and one of the funding sources we're looking at is a CDBG block grant. This is one piece of the pie," Thoele said. "In the end, what we anticipate is nearly 100% of this road will be funded with these grant funds."

The council did not take any action, but members are expected to vote on a proposed agreement with the state of Illinois for the Community Development Block Grant during their next meeting.

"That sounds like a great project," Schutzbach said.

In other matters, the council:

—Authorized the acquisition of a temporary use permit from heirs of Steven Ruseken for public street and utility services at 1012 N. Merchant St.

—Authorized the acquisition of a temporary use permit from the Rita A. Vandeveer Living Trust for public street and utility purposes at 1010 N. Merchant St.

—Approved an ordinance renewing the city's Downtown/Southtown Business Area Redevelopment Program.

—Authorized the acquisition of a temporary use permit from Doris E. Jones et al. for public street and utility services at 922 N. Merchant St.

—Approved an ordinance vacating and releasing a portion of a public utility easement at the request of a petitioner looking to construct an accessory building in the rear yard of 1021 N. Henrietta St.

—Authorized the renewal of agreements with the Intergovernmental Personnel Benefit Cooperative and Weis Insurance for health insurance plans for city employees.

—Approved $25,000 for the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging to assist with financial and service gaps.

—Approved a resolution allowing a portion of North Fourth Street to be temporarily closed Saturday for the New Life Church Bloc Party on July 7.

—Approved a resolution renewing the city's TIF Housing Redevelopment Program for the 2025 fiscal year.

—Accepted a quote from Larry Heuerman Trucking in the amount of $159,456 for the city's 2024 Oil & Chip Program.

—Accepted a proposal from A & R Mechanical Services in the amount of $167,659 for the first phase of the city's 2024 Sidewalk Replacement Project.

—Accepted a quote from Robert Simmons in the amount of $49,750 for the demolition of 1401 and 1403 N. Fourth St.

—Accepted a quote from Effingham Asphalt Company for construction services in the amount of $1,068,038 for the city's North Merchant Street Reconstruction Project.

—Authorized the execution of a proposal from Civil Design, Inc. in the amount of $50,000 for the city's 2024 GIS database and online mapping portal.

—Accepted a proposal from Civil Design, Inc. in the amount of $56,000 for construction engineering services for the reconstruction of Merchant Street from Eden Drive to Flamingo Avenue.

—Approved a certificate of project completion and release of bonding from Culy Contracting, LLC for the city's 2023 Manhole Relining Project.

—Reappointed Mike Mumm as a member and chairman of the Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals for a five-year term expiring May 1, 2029.

—Appointed Don Bushue to the Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals for a five-year term expiring May 1, 2029.

—Appointed Brandon Weber to fill a vacancy on the Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals for a term expiring May 1, 2025.

—Appointed Brian Hayes, Michael McHugh and Brian Meyers to the Effingham Plan Commission for three-year terms expiring May 1, 2027.

—Appointed Matt Greider, Shelby Dasenbrock and Jackie Tabbert as members of the Effingham Public Library Board for three-year terms expiring April 30, 2027.

