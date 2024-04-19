EF0 tornado confirmed in Champaign County

Apr. 18—An EF0 tornado in Champaign County Wednesday resulted in tree damage and minor structural damage, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The tornado took place near Perry Road, north of U.S. 36 as strong thunderstorms moved through Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

According to a damage survey, the tornado touched down at around 4:21 p.m. about three miles north of Mutual and six miles east of Urbana, where it dealt minor roof damage to a residence.

The tornado continued northeast, damaging an outbuilding on Yocom Road, then later uprooting multiple trees and damaging several outbuildings on Perry Road.

Finally, the NWS said the tornado dealt minor roof and tree damage on North Parkview Road before dissipating, about three miles southwest of Woodstock at around 4:25 p.m.

The tornado traveled about three miles in total, with an estimated maximum path width of 150 yards and wind speed of 75 mph.

No injuries were reported.

An EF1 tornado was also confirmed in Delaware County.

The Delaware County tornado started about three miles north of New Albany, and traveled about nine tenths of a mile before ending. The NWS said that the tornado had an estimated maximum path of 100 yards, and an estimated maximum wind speed of 90 mph. In that time, the NWS said that it mainly damaged homes, blowing out windows and damaging roofs.

EF0 tornadoes can result in minor damage and have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have winds of 86 to 110 mph.

The NWS issued multiple weather alerts, including a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warnings, as strong storms made their way through Ohio Wednesdsay afternoon. A tornado warning was issued for east central Champaign County just before 4:30 p.m.