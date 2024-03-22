Educators shine at Aiken County school district awards banquet

Mar. 22—The Aiken County Public School District held its annual Stars of Public Education Banquet on Thursday night.

It's a chance for teachers and administrators to be recognized for their efforts and to win awards for the 2024-25 school year.

One honoree was Philip Sirk from Jackson STEM Magnet Middle School, who was recognized as Teacher of the Year. In an impromptu speech he talked about the people who gave him the guidance to navigate the educational world.

"You pay attention to those who are there with you and you try to help them, and that's what we all try to do here with these students every day," he said.

As he received his award, he was surprised on stage by family members including his daughter, Kathryn Tenney, who had flown in from Germany for the event.

"This is something that I was not going to miss," Tenney said. "This is years in the making, he is so deserving of this, we are so proud of how hardworking and dedicated he is."

Winning the First Year Teacher of the Year award was North Augusta Middle School band teacher Meghan Barrett

"I really don't have any words. I am completely shocked," Barrett said. "I really don't think I could do it without my coworkers so I have to give them all of the credit."

Barrett spoke about her experience coming from Michigan to South Carolina: "It's just really cool to see the culture that's in the South and how much everyone cares about each other, and that definitely has been reflected in my teaching, seeing how much everyone cares about me," she said.

Winners were chosen from five other categories: Tanja Brammer, an instructional aide from Paul Knox Middle, was named GEM of the year, an award which highlights support staff members; Monica Wells, a school nurse from North Aiken Elementary, was named Professional Staff Member of the Year; Carl White, ACPSD director of student services, was named District Level Administrator of the Year; Karen Fiery, assistant principal at Busbee Elementary was named Assistant Principal of the Year; and Michelle Padgett, principal at Graniteville Elementary, was named Principal of the Year.

King Laurence, who spoke at the event, said he hopes that everyone involved with the school district feels "special, appreciated and supported."