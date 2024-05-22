Educator Honor Roll: Lori Robles, Brindlee Mountain Primary School

WOODVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —Many teachers across the Tennessee Valley go above and beyond for their students, and we want to recognize them — with our Education Honor Roll!

This Wednesday we want to introduce you to Lori Robles, a special education teacher at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

Robles was chosen due to her dedication to her students.

We visited Robles at the school, and you can watch the entire interview above.

Do you know another teacher who goes above and beyond? Help us give them the spotlight they deserve, by nominating them for the Educator Honor Roll Award. To nominate a teacher you know, click here!

