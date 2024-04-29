Edgefield County man, 33, dead after crashing into tree

An Edgefield County man is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday in Monetta, South Carolina.

Kevon Parker, 33, of Johnston, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Parker was driving west on the 1100 block of Chinquapin Church Road in Monetta when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, according to the release.

Parker was unrestrained at the time of the wreck, according to the release. A toxicology analysis is pending.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Fatal Augusta crash: Augusta man, 60, dies in moped crash on Peach Orchard Road

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead in Aiken County crash