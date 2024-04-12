Ecuador Prosecutor’s Office Asked to Open Correa Treason Probe
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s Public Prosecutor’s Office was asked to open a probe of former President Rafael Correa for alleged treason over comments he made amid a diplomatic crisis with Mexico, according to a statement from the presidency.
Correa, who lives in Belgium to evade a graft conviction in absentia, has made public comments such as calling last week’s raid on Mexico’s Embassy “a case for war,” which qualifies as treason because of an “intention to cause panic,” according to the 14-page filing.
The document requesting the investigation was filed by Labor Minister Ivonne Núñez, who said she was acting as a citizen. Prosecutors were also asked to close social media accounts used by Correa.
If the case were to go to trial and Correa were to be found guilty, the crime would carry a sentence of seven to 13 years.
