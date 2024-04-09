Ecuador Ex-Vice President Jorge Glas Transferred Back to Prison

(Bloomberg) -- Former Ecuador Vice President Jorge Glas, who days ago was forcibly removed from the Mexican Embassy, was returned to Guayaquil’s high-security La Roca penitentiary Tuesday after medical treatment, the nation’s prison service said.

Glas spent close to 24 hours at a Guayaquil naval hospital after he failed to respond during the Monday morning inmate headcount. Medical personnel suspect he fainted after refusing to eat for 24 hours, the prison service said earlier.

The service will take care to safeguard his physical health at the prison for high-profile offenders, it added.

Glas had fled to Mexico’s Embassy in December after prosecutors alleged a drug dealer had bribed a judge to gain his early release from an eight-year graft sentence, one of several criminal accusations against him. Mexico granted him asylum April 5, hours before Ecuadorian police stormed the neo-colonial villa housing the embassy in north-central Quito.

The raid set off a diplomatic dispute between Ecuador and Mexico and drew condemnation from the US and several Latin American neighbors.

Glas served as vice president under Rafael Correa from 2013 to 2017 and again became vice president under his successor, Lenin Moreno, but was impeached and jailed under corruption charges early in Moreno’s administration.

