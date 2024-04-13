Ector County Felony Dispositions: April 12, 2024

Apr. 12—The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk's Office.

Andres Cepeda. Unauthorized discharge of septic waste. Pleaded guilty. Three years deferred adjudication. 180 hours community service.

Braulio Corona. Violation of motor fuel tax requirements. Five years' deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Korbin Hamilton. Violation of motor fuel tax requirements. Two counts. Two years' deferred adjudication. 120 hours community service.

Humphrey Harris. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Six years Texas Department of Corrections.

Nike Johnson. Aggravated robbery. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jury conviction. Twenty years Texas Department of Corrections with concurrent 10-year sentence.

James Kennedy Jr. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Six years deferred adjudication. 360 hours community service.

Kimberly Morgan. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Five years deferred adjudication. 300 hours community service.

Angelo Neal. Possession of a controlled substance. Pleaded guilty. Three years Texas Department of Corrections.

Ronnie Ortiz Jr. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to deadly conduct. Three years probation. 180 hours community service.

Jordan Patterson. Burglary of a habitation. Eight years deferred adjudication. 480 hours community service.

Julian Recio. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. 12 months community supervision.

According to Texas state laws, law enforcement officers are allowed to seize cash and property they believe are the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity. The following are recent civil forfeiture actions filed by the Ector County District Attorney's Office. Property owners are given the opportunity to disprove the cash and property are the result of illegal activities.

Darrell Polk. $1,320.