Eclipse-going advice: 'Pack your patience'

Apr. 5—CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu urged those heading to the Great North Woods to watch New Hampshire's first total solar eclipse in 65 years to anticipate long traffic delays to and from this once-in-a-lifetime event.

"We are asking everybody to pack their patience," Sununu said, flanked by other top state officials during a news conference Friday at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.

New Hampshire is one of 13 states that will be in the eclipse's "path of totality," which will span the region from Lancaster to the Canadian border.

The rest of the state should see about 95% of a total eclipse during that time.

The last time a full eclipse could be seen in New Hampshire was 1959. After Monday's, the next one will be in 2079.

The full effect will last about three minutes and 30 seconds, starting at varying times from 3:28 p.m. in Colebrook to 3:30 p.m. farther east in Milan.

Sununu said his office has received calls in recent days from residents as far away as Texas about coming up to New England to watch the event.

The forecast for much of the southwest Monday afternoon is for cloudy skies, while New Hampshire is expected to be sunny and in the low 50s.

"I anticipate New Hampshire will be one of the top destinations for the New England region," Sununu said.

Many of the roads going through these towns are two-lane byways, so visitors should brace themselves for what could be a long commute from Colebrook, Berlin, Pittsburg and other towns to get back onto Interstate 93 in Franconia heading south.

"So many of these are roads with one lane in each direction," Sununu said. "The point is these roads aren't designed to handle this kind of capacity."

DOT plans to help

Sununu said viewing spots expected to be popular include Colebrook, Berlin, Coleman State Park in Stewartstown, and the vicinity of the Balsams development in Dixville Notch. That means they will be potential traffic choke points afterward, he said.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Bill Cass said his agency will be staging vehicles right off I-93 to assist motorists who become stranded.

"We ask them to please plan ahead as much as possible — arrive early and stay late to avoid backups and delays," Cass said.

"We want people to find a safe place away from traffic. We don't want people to be stopping on the road to be watching the event."

The state will close a welcome center in Colebrook for the day to make it a viewing spot as well as a large lot to park buses and other vehicles.

By Monday, Sununu said, he's hopeful that all those currently without power in New Hampshire from Wednesday's nor'easter have service restored.

Colebrook Town Manager Tim Stevens said local officials were working nonstop to clear roads, large parking lots and other properties of more than a foot of snow that fell in the recent storm.

Town officials also are setting up first-aid stations at the Colebrook High School and the Community Baptist Church on Bridge Street, Stevens said.

These are intended to treat minor injuries and take pressure off the Connecticut River Valley Hospital in Colebrook, he said.

"This may be the largest influx of people we have ever seen in this part of the state," Stevens said.

EVs not a good idea

As for taking an electric vehicle to visit the region, Colebrook's Stevens said, "My advice is don't do it," noting that his town has only one public charging station.

Travel and Tourism Division Director Lori Harnois said an estimated 10,000 hotel and motel rooms have been booked, and there's no way of knowing how many "day trippers" will be in the area.

"There is little or no lodging available in the Great North Woods," Harnois said.

Fish and Game Maj. David Walsh said rugged outdoor enthusiasts should not try to hike into mountainous areas to get a higher view of this phenomenon.

Snowdrifts are currently as high as 7 feet, and national weather officials have said there is an avalanche threat in the Mount Washington Valley.

"My best advice is if you want to enjoy the mountains, come back for a later trip. This is not the time to do that," Walsh said.

Jeanne Gerulskis, executive director of the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, said her program is planning outdoor events all afternoon Monday, and many groups are holding eclipse-watching parties, including the Central New Hampshire Boys & Girls Club and one event at Arms Park in Manchester.

A state-created website contains information about safely watching and making hospitality plans for the eclipse.

klandrigan@unionleader.com