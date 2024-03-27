Eclipse glasses are a must for the April 8 event: Here's where to get them in Brevard

The April 8 solar eclipse will be a sight to see – as long as it’s done safely.

Even though Brevard County is not in the path of totality, we’ll still see about 63% coverage at midpoint, according to eclipse2024.com.

Looking at the sun on an average day can damage your eyes. Looking at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe life-long damage.

Bottom line: don’t do it.

“The UV intensity is much higher during an eclipse,” said Dr. Paul Winslow, a Melbourne-based retina specialist. “It can cause permanent loss of vision, particularly central vision and damage to the retina.”

If you want to look at the sun, it’s imperative you wear a pair of eclipse glasses.

Where can you get free eclipse glasses in Brevard?

All Brevard County libraries have free eclipse glasses provided by NASA while supplies last.

Prescription glasses retailer Warby Parker will be handing out free eclipse glasses at any of its locations starting April 1. Brevard has one Warby Parker location at The Avenue Viera.

Starting this week you can get free glasses at your local Sonic Drive-in, with the purchase of their new limited-edition, eclipse-inspired drink, the "Blackout Slush Float."

The "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored," jet-black slushie topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles represents "the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse," according to a press release.

There are six Sonic locations through Brevard – Titusville, Merritt Island, Cocoa, Palm Bay and two in Melbourne.

Retailers in Brevard selling eclipse glasses

If you aren’t able to get a pair for free, here’s where you can buy eclipse glasses in Brevard.

Can you make your own glasses?

You can use an indirect version to avoid looking at the sun, such as a pinhole projector that projects the sun on a nearby surface. The American Astronomical Society has a guide to set them up.

How do you know if your eclipse glasses work?

Approved solar eclipse glasses will have "ISO," which stands for the International Organization of Standardization.

All approved-eclipse glasses will have ‘ISO’ on them.

The international standard for solar eclipse viewers, called ISO 12312-2 after the International Organization of Standardization, was adopted nine years ago.

Winslow cautioned if your glasses are damaged at all, have holes or scratches, do not use them.

How long will the eclipse last?

Florida residents should start to see the eclipse beginning about 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time, with the midpoint at 2:55.

It's the first since 2017, and your last chance to see a total solar eclipse for 20 years, according to NASA.

The totality portion of the eclipse will last 4 minutes and 28 seconds, according to weather.gov. The entire event from start to finish will take about 2.5 hours, according to Exploratorium.edu.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Where to get eclipse glasses in Brevard ahead of the April 8 event