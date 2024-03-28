Do eclipse glasses expire? Are my eclipse glasses safe? Ohio doctors offer tips

If you plan to look at the solar eclipse in April, you will need to wear special eclipse glasses to protect your eyes.

As you prepare for the solar eclipse on April 8, Ohio doctors offered tips to avoid eye damage from the celestial event of the century.

Here are a few suggestions:

More: Solar eclipse: Ohio eclipse path, weather forecast, viewing tips and everything you need to know

How do I know if my eclipse glasses are safe?

NASA doesn't approve any specific spectacles for eclipse viewing, but you should check the glasses for an ISO 12312-2 marking, which indicates they've met international standards for observing the sun.

You can find a list of authorized sellers on the American Astrological Society's website.

Do eclipse glasses expire?

If your eclipse glasses comply with the ISO 12312-2 safety standard and aren't otherwise damaged, you may reuse them indefinitely, according to the American Astrological Society.

But you should check to see if there are any scratches, punctures or loose pieces. When in doubt, buy a new pair.

"If you have glasses from the 2017 eclipse, they aren't guaranteed to be safe," said Dr, Jeffrey Walline, acting dean of Ohio State University's College of Optometry. "So, I would purchase glasses specifically for this eclipse because our vision is very important, and we've got to do what we can to protect it."

Can I look at the sun with sunglasses, a camera or binoculars?

"Sunglasses are not safe eclipse viewing eyewear, nor are cameras, binoculars or telescopes," Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.

The exception is if you have a solar filter for your device or you place a spare pair of solar eclipse glasses over the lens.

More: How to photograph the 2024 solar eclipse: Tips, tricks for iPhone and Android users

Should I keep my eclipse glasses on during totality?

You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun – during the brief period called totality, according to NASA's safety guidance. (You will know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses.)

However, Vanderhoff offered a word of caution.

"I want to caution all Ohioans that it is never safe to look directly at the sun, even during the brief period of totality," Vanderhoff said. "The moon blocking the sun can move ever so slightly and even a quick change and a quick glimpse during that can cause immediate and permanent damage to your eyes."

What happens to your eyes if you look directly at the sun?

Looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye injuries.

"The damage that it can cause is similar to a sunburn on your skin," Walline said. "It can also burn the back of your eye, the seeing part called the retina."

Unlike the skin on your shoulders, damage to the retina can happen quickly, within minutes. And the retina cannot heal like your skin, so you can lose vision permanently, he said.

Make your own Solar Eclipse Viewer with a shoeboxStep 1: Cut two square holes in one end of a shoeboxStep 2: On one hole, tape a piece of aluminum foilStep 3: Poke a hole in the foil using a pinStep 4: Inside the box, tape a piece of white paperStep 5: Stand with your back to the eclipse, the pinhole aimed at the sunStep 6: With the shoebox upside-down, see an image of the eclipse through the viewerBill Thornbro | Herald-Times

I don't have eclipse glasses. Are there other safe ways to watch the eclipse?

You can create your own pinhole viewer with two pieces of paper, cardboard or card stock. You can cut a rectangle into one sheet, cover it in aluminum foil then poke a small hole in the foil, according to NASA's tips.

Hold that paper over the second one during the eclipse to create an image you can view on the paper.

If you're not into arts and crafts, NASA will live stream the eclipse on its website, https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Do eclipse glasses expire? What are approved solar eclipse glasses?