Eaton Avenue sanitary sewer repair delayed in Hamilton

Apr. 1—The closure of Eaton Avenue from Rhea to Elvin in Hamilton for construction work will be delayed until Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The work on this section of Eaton is to repair sanitary sewers and is a daily closure on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, this is not part of the major Eaton Avenue closure between Park Avenue and the Two Mile Creek bridge which is to replace or repair storm sewers. That project, which began today, will last about three weeks and includes closing Eaton between Webster and Rhea avenues.

This will be "a complete closure, block by block," Hamilton Director of Engineering Rich Engle said, and detours will be posted. The closures will directly impact traffic going to Wilson Middle and Hamilton High schools and Kettering Health Hamilton hospital.

The work is necessary now as the resurfacing of Eaton Avenue is scheduled for after the storm sewer work later this year.

Once Eaton Avenue is completed, the city will focus on resurfacing NW Washington Boulevard. This resurfacing project will occur between Eaton and Cleveland avenues.