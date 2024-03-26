Easter egg fight ends with man stabbing family member at elementary school, MI cops say

An argument over Easter eggs ended with a knife attack at an elementary school in Michigan, according to investigators.

Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing at Valley View Elementary School, in Springfield, at about 9:15 a.m. March 24, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They arrived to find a 36-year-old man wielding a knife at the scene, the release said.

Investigators say the man was one of several people who were helping set up an Easter egg hunt scheduled later that day.

He “got into a disagreement about the placement of eggs” with a woman police described as his “partner,” the sheriff’s office said. A family member tried to step in, but instead of deescalating the situation, it quickly turned violent.

The man pulled out a knife and attacked the family member, “cutting them multiple times,” officials said.

Deputies showed up to the scene and talked the man into dropping the knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials didn’t publicly identify the man but said he’s a resident of neighboring Battle Creek. He was taken into custody and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

The family member was treated for cuts at the scene and is expected to recover, according to officials.

“No one else was injured during the incident and children had not yet arrived for the event,” the sheriff’s office said.

Springfield is a roughly 60-mile drive southeast from Grand Rapids.

Babysitter kills 3-year-old ‘full of life’ for vomiting on herself, Michigan police say

Mom fishing keys out of purse accidentally shoots, kills teen daughter, TN cops say

Missing mom, child found dead in ditch on eve of custody hearing, Texas officials say