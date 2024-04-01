Easter earthquake rattles North County: USGS

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting an earthquake shook northern San Diego County on Easter Sunday.

USGS reports a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck around 4 miles north of Lake Henshaw in San Diego County on Sunday at 4:12 p.m. at a depth of 8.1 miles.

The USGS shake map is showing people in Escondido, Temecula, Oceanside, Encinitas and parts of East County and the City of San Diego reported feeling weak to light shaking Sunday afternoon with this latest earthquake.

USGS earthquake intensity map Southern California earthquake March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: USGS)

3.5 magnitude earthquake near Lake Henshaw rattles San Diego County on Easter Sunday (Courtesy: USGS)

Did you feel it? Report it here. Visit the USGS website for what to do after an earthquake.

