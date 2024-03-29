Easter 2024: What's open and closed around Greater Cincinnati?

Easter, a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is Sunday!

It also marks the end of the 40-day Lenten season, observed by Christians across the world, and the beginning of the Easter season, which will last for the next 50 days.

Like other holidays, some businesses may close this year to observe Easter. Here's everything to know about what's open and closed this weekend.

Hours may vary by location, so check your particular store just in case.

Is Easter a federal holiday?

No, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are not federal holidays. Christmas Day is the only religious federal holiday in the United States.

Are banks open on Good Friday or Easter Sunday?

Some branches of national banks will close on Easter since it falls on a Sunday.

Branches of JPMorgan Chase that would typically be open on Sunday will be closed on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

All Capital One branches and cafe locations around Greater Cincinnati will be open regularly on Good Friday and Easter. Bank of America, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will also be open on Good Friday.

Some Wells Fargo branches will be open on Sunday, March 31. Customers can visit www.wellsfargo.com for real-time information on branch hours.

Bank of America financial centers are always closed on Sundays, even on non-holidays, so they will not be open on Easter.

It is always a good idea to check your bank's website or app for more information regarding your local branch's specific hours.

Post offices will be closed Sunday, March 31, with no mail delivery or retail services.

Will mail be delivered on Easter Sunday?

Post offices will be closed Sunday, March 31, with no mail delivery or retail services, per USA TODAY.

UPS pickup and delivery services, except UPS Express Critical service, will also not be available on Easter. According to the company's website, UPS Store locations may be closed. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

Most of FedEx's pickup and delivery services, except for FedEx Custom Critical, will not be available on Easter, and office hours may also be modified.

All USPS, UPS and FedEx pick-up and delivery services and retail offices will operate as normal on Good Friday.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday or Easter Monday?

United States stock markets will be closed Friday, March 29, in observance of Good Friday. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed Friday and reopen Monday, April 1. The U.S. bond market will also be closed on Friday, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

All stock markets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as they do not typically operate during the weekend.

Will the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library be open on Easter?

No, all Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday for Easter.

Most Kroger stores will stay open on Easter.

What grocery stores will be open and closed on Easter Sunday?

Aldi: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Wegman's: Open.

Safeway: Most stores will be open.

Food Lion: Stores open regular hours.

Fresh Market: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jungle Jim's: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kroger: Most stores will be open.

Meijer: Stores open regular hours.

Sam's Club: Closed.

Target: Closed.

Trader Joe's: Stores open regular hours.

Walmart: Stores open regular hours.

Whole Foods: Most stores are open, but hours may vary.

TJ Maxx: Closed.

Marshall's: Closed.

Home Goods: Closed.

Home Depot : Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe's: Closed.

Ace Hardware: Stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location.

Macy's: Closed.

Nordstrom: Open, but hours vary by location.

Kohl's: Closed.

Bass Pro Shops: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela's: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: Stores open regular hours.

PetCo: Stores open regular hours.

PetSmart: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

H&M: Mostly open, but some locations may close.

Big Lots: Stores open regular hours.

Tractor Supply Company: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contributing: Olivia Munson, USA TODAY; Gabe Huari, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Easter 2024: What's open and closed around Cincinnati?