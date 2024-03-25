When is Easter 2024? Here's your guide to celebrating the holiday with kids

Easter is less than a week away, and for all the procrastinators, it's time to work on your baskets, holiday attire and other festivities, like dyeing eggs and getting photos with the Easter Bunny.

Here's what we know about Easter 2024:

When is Easter 2024?

Easter is on Sunday, March 31, 2024, for most Christians, predominantly Catholics and Protestants, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. However, for Orthodox Christians, it falls on Sunday, May 5, according to Greek City Times.

The dates differ because most Christians use the Gregorian calendar, originally introduced in 1582, while the Eastern Orthodox Church uses the Julian calendar, introduced in 45 BC.

Why is Easter in March this year?

The date for Easter varies each year depending on the Gregorian calendar. Easter typically occurs between March 22 and April 25, falling on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

What is Easter?

Easter is a religious, Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death, according to the World History Encyclopedia. Jesus of Nazareth died from crucifixion under the orders of Roman magistrate Pontius Pilate on Good Friday.

As recorded in all four Gospel accounts, when some of the women who’d followed Jesus to Calvary arrived at the tomb on Sunday morning, now recognized as Easter Sunday, to prepare the body for proper burial, the rock had been rolled away and the tomb was empty, according to Harvard University.

However, the holiday as we know it today is about much more than the religious meaning. It's also about the Easter bunny, Easter egg hunts, parades and more.

A Guide to Easter Baskets 2024: Cheap, but Creative

Shop Easter baskets: Where to find them cheap

Pottery Barn Easter Baskets: According to the Pottery Barn website, the company offers a range of Easter products from baskets and liners to home décor to plush toys to basket stuffers. In the baskets and liners category, a range of colorful, and creative baskets are bound to grab one's attention. From quilted baskets to long-eared bunny buckets, options are plentiful and affordable. Prices begin at $9 and go up to $80, depending on the item. Free shipping is also available.

Target Easter Baskets: According to the Target website, Easter baskets are available in-store and online. The company has many to choose from ranging from woven to character-themed. Prices begin at $1 and reach over $20, depending on the item.

Walmart Easter Baskets: For those hoping to save a little bit more money, Walmart is also a good option for cheap, cute and fun Easter baskets. Prices start at $3 and go upwards depending on the design, color and quality of the product, according to the Walmart website.

Easter basket ideas for kids

Barbie Easter basket: Barbie themed Easter bags and baskets can be found on Etsy, Target and Walmart websites. According to Mattel, there are also plenty of Barbie dolls, accessories and items perfect for an Easter basket. Prices begin at $7.99 and go upwards.

Hello Kitty Easter basket: Hello Kitty baskets can be found at Amazon and Walmart.

Bluey Easter basket: Themed baskets can be found on the Bluey Official Website and Amazon.

Pokemon Easter basket: Pokemon Easter baskets can be found at Amazon and Etsy.

How to Make Easter Baskets: Fillers, Stuffers

Easter candy

According to the National Research Federation, Easter spending for this year is expected to reach $22.4 billion, with a lot of it being spent on candy. See the top ten candies in the U.S., according to candystore.com.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

Jelly Beans

Robins Eggs From Whoppers

Mallow Top Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Hollow Chocolate Bunnies

Foil-Wrapped Chocolate Eggs

Kinder Joy Eggs Candy

Hershey's Fun-Sized Candy Bars With Easter Wrappers

Skittles-Filled Easter Eggs

Non-candy Easter egg fillers

Healthy Family Living recommends:

Bubbles

Temporary Tattoos

Stickers

Play-Doh

Lego packs

Bath bombs

Fidget toys

Money

Meet the Easter Bunny in Indianapolis 2024

See below for opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny in the Indianapolis area.

Easter coloring pages, coloring sheets 2024

See below for a list of free, downloadable and printable Easter-themed coloring pages.

Click here for free Easter coloring pages from Crayola.

See here for printable Easter coloring sheets for kids and adults from Homemade Gifts Made Easy.

Click the link for 2024 Easter coloring pages from I Heart Crafty Things.

See the link for downloadable Easter coloring pages from Pinterest.

Click here for 25 printable Easter-themed coloring pages for kids and adults from Parade.com.

Easter jokes for kids

According to Good Housekeeping, Tiny Beans and The Pioneer Woman, some fun Easter jokes for kids include:

Q: Why was the Easter Bunny hired for the job? A: He had the most "eggs-perience"

Q: What does a bunny like to dance to? A: Hip-hop

Q: What do you call a bunny with money?A: A "millionhare"

Q: How does the Easter Bunny stay in shape?A: "Eggs-ercise"

Q: What did the egg say when the Easter Bunny told a joke?A: You "crack" me up

Q: Where did the vampire keep his Easter candy?A: In his Easter casket.

Q: What do you call a mischievous egg?A: A practical yolker

Q: What's an Easter egg's least favorite day?A: Fry-day

Q: Why did the baby chick cross the road?A: To meet up with her Peeps

Natural dyes for Easter eggs

You don't have to buy Easter dye kits at the store for fun, colorful eggs. Here's a look at some of the options:

Easter egg tree

According to Martha Stewart, a common and popular Easter tradition in Germany and Austria involves hanging hollowed eggs from tree branches, called an Ostereierbaum. Luckily, it's not too difficult for a DIY project. "All you'll need are blown and decorated eggs, ribbon, and branches," said the website.

To learn how to make your own Easter egg tree, click here.

Origin of Easter egg: Where did it come from?

According to History.com, while Easter is considered a religious holiday, the concept of Easter eggs is linked to pagan tradition. Representing new life, eggs were often associated with pagan festivals and celebrations for spring. From a religious standpoint, Easter eggs are supposed to represent Jesus’ resurrection.

Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century, according to the website. One explanation for it is that eggs were formerly forbidden to eat during Lent, so people would paint and decorate them to mark the end of the period and later eat them on Easter.

Shop Easter Outfits 2024

There are plenty of options out there to put together the perfect Easter look.

Easter Nails, Nail Designs 2024

For hundreds of ideas for nail designs, see Pinterest.

Easter Attire 2024

Visit Men's Warehouse for five outfit ideas for the guys in your life.

Visit Pinterest for outfit inspiration for the ladies.

Easter meals near Indianapolis

See where to find Easter brunch and dinner around Indianapolis.

Shop Easter Flowers 2024

The unofficial flower for the holiday are White Easter Lillies, according to History.com. Native to Japan, the flower reached England in 1777, but wasn't introduced in the United States until World War I.

The flower symbolizes the purity of Christ and are common decorations in churches and homes around the Easter holiday. The flower's growth from a dormant bulb in the ground to a budding flower symbolizes the rebirth and hope of Christ’s resurrection.

How many chocolate bunnies are made each year?

Over 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are produced each year, with 60 million consumed in the U.S. alone, according to Piece, Love & Chocolate.

When is Easter 2025?

Easter 2025 will fall on Sunday, April 20, according to CalendarDate.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Easter 2024: When is Easter Sunday? Shop baskets, outfits and more