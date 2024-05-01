Eastbound Interstate 68 shut down in Western Maryland due to crash

Eastbound Interstate 68 was shut down west of Sideling Hill shortly on Wednesday morning due to a two-vehicle crash, Maryland State Police said.

The crash in far western Washington County occurred around 7:30 a.m.

The area of I-68 near High Germany Road was closed in both directions to allow a medevac to land and lift off to take a patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, according to state police.

The medevac took off shortly after 8:30 a.m. and state police were reopening the westbound lanes.

State police did not know how long eastbound I-68 would be closed. If possible, they will try to reopen a lane to let traffic through while continuing to deal with the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: I-68 closed temporarily in western Washington County due to crash