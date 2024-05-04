Eastbound Austin Bluffs closure for water valve project

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities), crews will begin the installation of the final two valves for the North Academy Boulevard Water Valves Replacement project, starting on Sunday, May 5.

Drivers should expect changes in traffic patterns starting on May 5, with a complete closure of eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway from North Academy Boulevard to Siferd Boulevard until June 7. The Academy and Austin Bluffs intersection will remain open but turns onto eastbound Austin Bluffs will be restricted. This closure is necessary as Springs Utilities prepares and excavates the site.

Drivers should plan ahead if traveling in this area and use alternate routes if possible. Businesses will remain open during this time, and customers are asked to continue to support them.

The project is improving water system reliability by installing valves on major mains near the intersection of Austin Bluffs and North Academy. These valves aim to minimize the impact on customers when water mains require draining for maintenance or repairs. Additionally, they will ensure uninterrupted water service during the final phase of system improvements along Academy Boulevard, planned for spring 2025.

The remaining project schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, but is planned for:

Austin Bluffs Parkway:

Saturday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 15: preparatory work

Early morning of Tuesday, May 14, through early morning of Friday, May 17: water valve installations

Friday, May 24 through Friday, June 7: road restoration

