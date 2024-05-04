East Tennessee State University class of 1974 alumni reminisce their time at the university

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) graduating class of 2024 took to the stage Saturday alongside alumni from the class of 1974.

“It’s good to be back and see the excitement on the faces of all the new graduates,” said Ron Edmond, ETSU class of 1974.

Returning alumni were inducted into the Golden 50s club during the commencement ceremony.

“I think it’s a great tradition to be able to honor and to be able to escort the new graduates into the real world, as it were,” said Edmond.

Every spring graduation ceremony, ETSU gives those alumni a chance to celebrate their pride for ETSU and see how much has changed since they have been gone.

40 future pharmacists receive doctoral hoods from ETSU College of Pharmacy

“So many improvements have taken place,” said Edmond. “It seems more accessible and more walking areas and way less traffic on the center of campus than it was way back in the day.”

Brenda Brabson also joined the 1974 class and said it felt good to be back.

“This is an awesome place,” said Brabson. “I mean, the nursing program, the medical school, just just as a whole, when we were looking at what our state has to offer, it wasn’t like that 50 years ago.”

Gavin Bentley is a 2024 graduate, and he said this is just the start of the next chapter of his life.

“I’m excited it’s been a very long four years,” said Bentley. “This class came in during COVID, so it’s been a challenging four years, but I’m excited, and I overcame it.”

The Golden 50s alumni wore gold caps and gowns to symbolically lead the newly graduated class into their future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.