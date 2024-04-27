Here’s an update on the East St. Louis bridge closed after a vehicle severely damaged it

The Illinois Department of Transportation is installing heavier barriers to block access to an East St. Louis bridge that was closed recently due to extensive damage from a recent vehicle collision.

No timeframe has been set for the bridge at 26th Street and Missouri Avenue to be opened.

“We are in the process of installing water filled barriers on both ends of the 26th Street bridge to prevent access to the closed bridge until the repairs can be done,” said Dawn Johnson, communications liaison for Region 5 of the Illinois Department of Transportation. “And, we are still determining the scope and schedule for the repairs.”

Johnson said the agency knows closing the bridge is an inconvenience to people, but they had to do it to ensure the safety of motorists.

“We are definitely doing our best to try to figure out these damages, what they are and what we can do to put a plan in place to get this repaired as soon as possible,” she said.

A motor vehicle of some kind struck the bridge on Sunday night, causing damage to the span. Johnson said the agency doesn’t know the kind or size of vehicle that struck the bridge.

The East St. Louis Police Department has still not released details about the police response nor answered questions raised by the BND, including whether the motorist left the scene of the accident.

Scanner traffic reported it was an 18-wheeler, but the BND has not confirmed that information independently.

The bridge is heavily traveled. Johnson said alternatives to the bridge include Bond Avenue, Illinois Route 163 and Illinois Route 15 (Missouri Avenue).

Officials at Norfolk Southern Railway, which uses the tracks beneath the bridge, could not be reached for comment on how it is being affected by the bridge closure.