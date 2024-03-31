East Moline Police Department searching for 92 year old man

The East Moline Police Department needs your help to find a 92 year old missing man.

The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory at the request of the East Moline Police Department. The department is looking for William Weber, a 92 year old white male. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Weber is wearing a black Hawkeye jacket with a blue shirt, sweatpants and slippers. He was last seen in the 4500 block of Seventh Street on Saturday, March 30. He was driving a silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plates, 2,6,1,0,P,R. Weber has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information regarding William Weber should contact the East Moline Police Department at (309)717-0771 or call 9-1-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.