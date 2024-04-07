East Lyme couple dead in murder-suicide

Apr. 6—EAST LYME — The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that one person found deceased inside a home at 48 Billow Road on Friday died by homicide by gunshot and the other person died by suicide by gunshot.

Autopsies determined the cause and manner of death of Lorraine Decarli, 77, of 48 Billow Road, was homicide by gunshot, and the cause and manner of death of Frank Cirioni, 76, of 48 Billow Road, was suicide by gunshot, according to a police news release Saturday afternoon.

East Lyme police said early Saturday morning that they concluded their investigation after the two people were found deceased Friday at the Niantic home.

Police said they did a well-being check at the home at 3:30 p.m. Friday after a neighbor was concerned that the two people had not been seen, and could not be contacted, and found the two people deceased.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and processed the house for evidence, with help from the New London state's attorney's office and the state police's Eastern District Major Crime Squad. The two bodies were then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

The East Lyme Police Department Detective Division is continuing to investigate, police said.

The Black Point neighborhood was quiet late Saturday morning, with a few people walking or tending their yards.

Two people were in the driveway of the tan house with white shutters and declined to comment.

A neighbor, who declined to give their name, said the couple who lived there looked out for the whole neighborhood.

Kathleen Mitchell, who runs the Whale Tales Two Facebook page, said in a phone interview Saturday that Frank Cirioni, a former New London police officer and former president of the tenants' union at Gordon Court, was her cousin. Cirioni and Decarli had been together for more than 30 years.

Mitchell said that Cirioni had served as a Marine and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mitchell recalled that Decarli made her truffles every year, and Cirioni was good with animals and fed deer by hand. She also recalled when she spoke to Cirioni the other day, he told her that he and Decarli were making Easter eggs for Decarli's grandchildren for an Easter egg hunt.

Mitchell said she could not have a conversation with Cirioni without him engaging Decarli in the conversation as well.

"There was no Frankie without Lorraine," Mitchell said. "They did everything together."

Mitchell said Cirioni was very gentle and sweet, and Decarli was "a sweetheart."

"She was kind. She was intelligent. She was compassionate, and she took care of my cousin, Frankie," Mitchell said.

k.drelich@theday.com

Help is available 24/7 for anyone with suicidal thoughts. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or text HOME to 741741. Lean more about suicide prevention at www.preventsuicidect.org.