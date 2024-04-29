East Charlotte residents describe shootout where multiple law enforcement officers shot

There was “an enormous amount of gunfire” Monday when multiple officers were shot as U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant at an east Charlotte home, neighbors who witnessed the incident said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant in the 5000 block of Galway Drive when they exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Multiple officers were struck and are being transported to the hospital. Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC-TV reported that a US marshal was killed.

Many other details about the incident are unclear, including how it escalated from a warrant service to a shootout with police.

“All of a sudden it sounded like Vietnam out there,” said Larry Mackey, who lives in the neighborhood and who said he saw the firefight.

When an Observer reporter called him around 3:45 p.m., Mackey estimated that there must be 30 or 40 police cars at the scene.

Whoever was in the house was still there, he said.

“There was a litany of gunfire, just an enormous amount,” said a neighbor, who heard pops from inside her shower. She bought a home three lots down from the scene, which was still active as of 4 p.m. Monday, and requested to remain anonymous, citing safety concerns.

The home had police cars in front of it twice since she moved in in October, she said. Now, it was surrounded by at least 150 officers and snipers perched on neighbors’ homes. A negotiation tent popped up around 3 p.m. — after officers “dragged” one of the shot officers into an ambulance, she said.

CMPD urged people to “steer clear of the area. Residents stay inside of your homes. Multiple victims transported to nearby hospitals. Gunfiire continues on scene. More information to come from CMPD.”

The department said the scene is still active and “many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools put a number of schools in the area on lockdown during the incident, including Devonshire Elementary, Briarwood Academy, Cochrane Collegiate and Lawrence Orr Elementary. Those lockdowns were lifted by 3:40 p.m.