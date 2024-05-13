East Charlotte childcare center to close for a day to protest loss of federal funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Faculty at an east Charlotte childcare center will close its doors later this week as part of a ‘Day Without Childcare’ nationwide protest against low wages and federal funding concerns.

Pathway Preschool Center off Eastway Drive in east Charlotte will participate and host an event discussing the concerns at 11 a.m. on Monday and will then close on Thursday, May 16th. Several groups are expected to be in attendance including reps with Black Child Development Charlotte, Family Childcare & Center Enrichment Foundation, and NC Poor People’s Campaign.

The group, which includes members of EducationNC, cited stabilization and federal pandemic funding totaling $300 million expiring at the end of June. The funds were voted on and passed in 2023 by the North Carolina General Assembly.

The group said nearly three out of ten programs totaling about 29 percent in the state plan to close after the funds end. If true, that would result in more than 1,500 facilities out of 5,400 closing their doors.

Last year a similar nationwide event was held and involved 700 childcare providers closing their doors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.