New York hit by 4.8 magnitude earthquake

An emergency alert of a magnitude 4.7 earthquake is seen on a phone in New York City - Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

New York has been struck by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning.

Buildings across Manhattan began shaking at around 10:25am local time (3:25pm UK time).

Kathy Hochul, the New York governor, said: “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

The city was struck by a 1.7 magnitude earthquake in January, which jolted residents awake in Roosevelt Island and Queens.

The White House said: “The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicentre in New Jersey and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts. The White House is in touch with federal, state and local officials as we learn more.”

The US Geological Survey reported the quake was centred near Lebanon, New Jersey. People as far as Baltimore and Philadelphia also reported feeling the ground shake.

The fire department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.

Phil Murphy, the New Jersey governor, said the state’s emergency operations centre had been activated.

“Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency”, he wrote on X, formally Twitter.

The New York Mayor’s office said: “In case of an aftershock, drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and take additional cover under a solid piece of furniture, next to an interior wall, or in a doorway.”

Celebrities across New York posted on social media about feeling the tremors.

Jessica Chastain, the actress and producer, wrote.“Did we just have an earthquake?! NYC.”

Lily Allen said: “Was that an Earthquake in Brooklyn? That was insane.”

Miranda Levy, a writer in Queens, told The Telegraph the quake lasted about 30 seconds. “I was upstairs in the attic bedroom when the noise happened again,” she said. “But this was more than just a faint rattle. It started getting louder and louder, and the walls and floor started to shake. At first I thought I was imagining it, but it soon became clear I wasn’t.”

She added: “Immediately it was over, sirens started blaring and people outside the window were standing in shock, asking what just happened. I didn’t see any damage either in or outside the house.”

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, said preliminary reports “do not indicate major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake”. “We are performing thorough inspections of critical areas”, he added.

Giving an update to reporters, Ms Hochul listed a series of safety tips for residents in case of an aftershock.

She urged people to stay away from high-rise buildings and to leave their homes if they hear shifting or noises.

“You are safer there than in a building that could be crumbling around you”, she said.

Ms Hochul said she was working on the budget when the earthquake struck. She said: “You cannot plan for this, there’s no early warnings, there’s no weather service that can tell you an earthquake is imminent, and that’s why everybody was caught off guard.

“But fortunately here in the state of New York, we are masters of disasters.

“These are emerging situations. It could be over but also there could be another effect and we have to be prepared for that and more New Yorkers to be triggered vigilant in the days following an original earthquake.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly