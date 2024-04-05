Earthquake hits New Jersey, felt hundreds of miles away

Joe Mason, Asbury Park Press
It you felt that, you're not alone.

An earthquake shook up the region shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday and people all over were on social media talking about the eruption.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Whitehouse Station, Hunterdon County, at 10:23. The depth was one kilometer.

The earthquake was 4.77 kilometers North Northeast of White House Station New Jersey and the depth was five kilometers. People as far away as Bear, Delaware, and Germantown, New York, felt the rumble.

