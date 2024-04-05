Earthquake hits New Jersey, felt hundreds of miles away

It you felt that, you're not alone.

An earthquake shook up the region shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday and people all over were on social media talking about the eruption.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Whitehouse Station, Hunterdon County, at 10:23. The depth was one kilometer.

The earthquake was 4.77 kilometers North Northeast of White House Station New Jersey and the depth was five kilometers. People as far away as Bear, Delaware, and Germantown, New York, felt the rumble.

Stay tuned for updated coverage.

Earthquake reaction on social media

Felt it here at the Jersey Shore - Monmouth County. #earthquake — Jerzy (@Nautmiles) April 5, 2024

10:23am: Preliminary data from the @USGS shows that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Whitehouse Station, NJ. We have received several reports of shaking which was also felt here at the office.



Please refer to the USGS for further information: https://t.co/iL9TlVjMYW pic.twitter.com/GtHMQZbUNj — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 5, 2024

After the earthquake in NJ today pic.twitter.com/c3al20QBXk — Nox (@lighthoarder) April 5, 2024

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Earthquake strikes Central New Jersey, felt all over