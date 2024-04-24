Earthquake hits 10 miles from NC border in mountains

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WNCN) — An earthquake in eastern Tennessee was recently reported about 10 miles from the North Carolina border.

The 2.0 magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m. about 2.1 miles away from Etowah, Tennessee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The reported location was about 10 miles from the North Carolina border and 20 miles from Murphy, a town in western North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Tuesday’s earthquake hit at a depth of eight kilometers or about five miles.

The quake hit about 10.5 miles south of Athens, Tennessee, and about 24.3 miles south of Cleveland, Tennessee.

It hit about 108 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia.

