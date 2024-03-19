Earn up to $146K with these Pennsylvania state jobs. They’re all eligible for remote work

The Keystone State’s workforce has started 2024 off on the right foot with strong labor figures, Pennsylvania officials say.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s most recent unemployment report, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate in January was roughly 3.4%, down slightly from 3.5% in December and below the national 3.7% rate. Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up nearly 15,000 over the month, reaching a record high of roughly 6.13 million, the agency reports.

Labor in the public sector in Pennsylvania can be a sure bet to find steady pay and strong benefits — even while working remotely in some cases. Here’s a look at some of the highest-paying jobs open and advertised publicly through the commonwealth’s online portal as of mid-March.

Workers’ compensation judge

Salary: $103,218 to $146,798

Agency: Department of Labor and Industry

Description: Individuals in this role help conduct administrative hearings surrounding workers’ compensation among employees, employers and insurance carriers under the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act and the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act. Specifically, this position helps resolve conflicts in evidence or expert opinion by “determining credibility after a review of extensive hearing testimony, evidence of record, written arguments of attorneys and applicable law, then drafts findings of fact, conclusions of law” and other orders, the job description reads.

Those applying for this job should have at least five years of experience working in workers’ compensation practice with administrative agencies or equivalent experience, plus status as an attorney in good standing before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Telework is possible for this role if candidates successfully pass a required probationary period. Those in the role also have the option of reporting to the headquarters office in Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County.

Regulation and compliance chief (agriculture)

Salary: $96,626 to $146,798

Agency: Department of Agriculture

Description: A veterinary leader is needed to help direct the Regulations and Compliance Division of the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services. The division chief is primarily responsible for ensuring effective operations for statewide regulatory programs that help prevent and control diseases among domestic animals in Pennsylvania. Other duties include ensuring compliance with regulations and policies, directing programs for statutory licensure requirements and collaborating with other state and federal animal health officials, according to the job description.

Those applying to this job should hold at least three years of farm animal or poultry practice experience as a U.S. Department of Agriculture-accredited veterinarian, plus a license to practice veterinary medicine in Pennsylvania. Telework is possible for this role for up to five days per pay period, while other work is conducted in one of several offices in Harrisburg and Altoona, among other Pennsylvania locales.

Capital and debt manager

Salary: $96,626 to $146,798

Agency: Office of the Budget

Description: The governor’s budget office seeks an experienced finance professional to collaborate with its executive leadership team. Broadly, duties include monitoring the commonwealth’s sinking fund, bonding fund cash flows, issuing debt, managing a team of analysts and facilitating some components of the capital budget submission process, among other duties. According to the job posting, additional responsibilities include monitoring capital project submissions and ensuring compliance with necessary regulations.

Applicants should hold a four-year degree in a relevant field, including accounting, finance or public administration, plus five years of experience working in public sector accounting, or an equivalent combination of experience and training.

This job, based in Dauphin County, is eligible for part-time telework for up to three days per week (with two days in the office in Harrisburg).

Forest district manager

Salary: $84,597 to $128,627

Agency: Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Description: William Penn State Forest in Berks County is looking for an experienced candidate to help oversee its lands. A worker in this role would help lead planning, management, direction, coordination and leadership in the forest district while interacting and cooperating with other district managers, stakeholders, county and local governments and more. Forest district managers help implement strategic planning while developing program objectives, planning budgets and leading staff.

According to the online job posting, candidates should have at least four years of professional experience and at least two years of experience as a forest assistant manager, a forest nursery manager or a forest program specialist, plus a bachelor’s degree in forest management with completed credits in several fields, including dendrology, forest ecology, biometrics and forest management, among others. The job also requires possession of a valid driver’s license and residency in Pennsylvania.

This job is eligible for telework for up to three days per week, the job posting says.

Architectural consultant

Salary: $74,191 to $112,666

Agency: Department of Corrections

Description: A worker in this role would help perform advanced consultative and professional architectural work for the Department of Corrections across Pennsylvania, the job description says. Key responsibilities include leading project phases, schematic designs, construction documents, bidding and negotiation process and construction administration, all while reviewing budget estimates and expenditures, projecting cost breakdowns and shopping drawings. According to the online posting, this job’s duties are “performed with considerable independence.”

Those applying for this Cumberland County-based role should have at least one year of experience as an architectural designer 2, plus three years of professional architectural experience in building renovation of preservation and new construction or commercial, institutional, government or educational buildings or structures, as well as a bachelor’s degree in architecture, architectural engineering or a closely related field. This position also requires active licensure as a registered architect by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania “or a reciprocal jurisdiction,” or an active certification issued by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

Employees in this role are eligible for up to three days per week of telework with the remaining time spent in an office in Mechanicsburg. Pennsylvania residency is a requirement for the role.

Field human resource officer 3

Salary: $74,191 to $112,666

Agency: Office of Administration

Description: In this role, an experienced human resources expert will manage activities for state correctional institutions Chester and Phoenix in southeastern Pennsylvania. Key functions of the job, which is based in Montgomery County, include standardizing human resources processes, receiving and forwarding complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Office, overseeing the processing of workers’ compensation matters, collaborating with the Bureau of Talent Acquisition for creative solutions for hard-to-fill jobs and more.

According to the job description, candidates should have at least one year of experience as a human resource analyst 3, a field human resource officer 2 or a human resource director 1. This can be substituted for four years of professional human resource experience (with at least one year of supervisory experience and a bachelor’s degree) or an equivalent combination of experience and training.

This full-time job is eligible for part-time telework, according to the job description. In-person work is conducted at the headquarters office in Collegeville.

Administrative officer 3

Salary: $64,959 to $98,661

Agency: Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Description: The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources seeks an administrator to manage and coordinate activities and services for some of the commonwealth’s field offices. Major functions of the role include preparing budgets, overseeing personnel services, supervising purchasing and contracting, directing labor and employee relations, organizing employee training and more.

Applicants should hold at least one year of experience as an administrative officer 2, or at least four years of experience in “progressively responsible and varied office management of staff work in a public or private organization,” potentially including personnel management budgeting or procurement, the job description reads. This experience may be matched by graduation from a four-year college or university or another combination of training and past work. Candidates must meet Pennsylvania’s residency requirement.

This role is eligible for up to five days of telework per pay period. The job is based in Butler County.

You can browse more open public-sector jobs in Pennsylvania by visiting governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau.