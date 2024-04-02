Early voting starts April 9; there's still time to register to vote

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the 2024 election season right around the corner as early voting starts on April 9, anyone who wants to participate in this year’s Primary Election but still isn’t registered to vote, has until April 8 to register.

There are several ways that a person can register to vote, but perhaps the easiest would be visiting Indiana’s official voter portal at www.indianavoters.in.gov.

In order to be eligible to register, an individual must: have a valid Indiana driver's license or Indiana state identification card, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal or special election, lived in their voting precinct for at least 30 days before the election, and not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

The deadline to submit an online voter registration application to vote in the 2024 Primary Election is at 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 8. If a voter misses the Monday deadline or changes residences between the Primary Election and the November election, there will be a fall deadline to register to vote for the General Election

Beyond registering to vote, Indiana’s voter portal also offers several other resources for voters to check their voting status, find poll locations or download an application for absentee voting.

Register to vote in person

For anyone who would like to register to vote in person, people can visit their county’s board of elections and registration office, their city and county’s clerk's office, the local BMV branch, the county libraries and a person’s township trustees' offices.

The Tippecanoe County’s Board of Elections and Registration office is located at 20 N. 3rd St. in Lafayette on the third floor of the building. It is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to submit an in-person voter registration application is 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Early voting will begin on April 9 until May 4, 2024.

The primary election will be May 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Early voting starts April 9; how to register to vote in Tippecanoe