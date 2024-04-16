'Early' voting is now underway

Apr. 16—The May 7 Primary Election is fast approaching; absentee voting has been underway since Friday, April 9.

The information below details the times and locations where early voting is taking place in Decatur, Ripley and Rush County.

DECATUR COUNTY

Absentee voting in Decatur County is taking place at the Decatur County Annex (formerly the Washington School), 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Voting is in the back of the building; enter Door 18. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday from now until Friday, May 3. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at the same location Monday, May 6.

Voting at the Annex will also be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and Saturday, May 4.

In addition, absentee voting is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bruner Event Center, 100 N.Webster Street, St. Paul.

Questions may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk's office at (812) 663-8223.

RIPLEY COUNTY

Absentee voting in Ripley County is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the second floor Election Room at 102 1st North Street, Versailles. Also at the same location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Additionally, early voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Sunman American Legion, 410 E. Eastern Avenue; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Shelby Christian Church, 6675 U.S. 421, Versailles.

Questions may be directed to the Ripley County Clerk's office at (812) 689-6115.

RUSH COUNTY

Absentee voting is taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until May 6, at the Rush County Courthouse, 101 E. Second Street, Rushville.

Early voting will also be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Questions may be directed to the Rush County Clerk's office at 765-932-2086.

OTHER INFO

Only registered voters may participate in the voting process. To check your voter status, contact your county clerk's office or visit indianavoters.com.

The Indiana Secretary of State website (https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/) provides the following information regarding absentee ballots.

To vote absentee-by-mail in Indiana, a voter must be able to personally mark their own ballot and sign their name to the completed ballot security envelope and have a reason to request an absentee vote-by-mail ballot:

* You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 a.m. until 6 p.m.).

* You have a disability.

* You are at least 65 years of age.

* You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.

* You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

* You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

* You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

* You are a participant in the state's address confidentiality program.

* You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.

* You are a "serious sex offender" as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).

* You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.

Again, any questions about the voting process may be directed to your county clerk's office.

Kevin Green: kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.