Early voting for 2024 Presidential Primary begins in Maryland

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The 2024 Presidential Primary Election season has started and many Maryland voters can cast their ballots early starting Thursday.

Maryland currently has more than four million registered voters, and many of them have from May 2 to May 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to visit an early voting site in their area and vote in person.

Voters will get the choice to vote for those running for president, U.S. Senate, Congress and even local and county leaders.

Polling locations in Maryland

Early voting is open to anyone interested, but once you vote early you cannot do a mail-in ballot or vote on election day for the presidential primaries on May 14th.

If you’re not registered and want to vote early, you can do so by arriving at an early voting site where you can register and cast your ballot on the same day.

You can find a list of early voting locations in your area on the Maryland Board of Elections website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.