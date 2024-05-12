Early Mother's Day crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Two people are dead and one injured after an early Mother's Day crash on I-275.

The incident occurred on I-275 near Ann Arbor Trail at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police said in a post on X Sunday. The Detroit Regional Communication Center got calls of a crash and local police arrived before requesting MSP take over the investigation, police said.

A Ford Edge traveling south on I-275 crossed the median and back up the embankment on the northbound side of I-275 as the driver lost control, a preliminary investigation showed, MSP said. The vehicle launched onto the northbound side of the freeway and flipped over, and was then hit by a Buick LaCrosse driving northbound on I-275.

The driver of the Ford Edge, a 46-year-old female from Jasper, Michigan, and the passenger, a 21-year-old from Canton, were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Neither were wearing seatbelts when the incident occurred, MSP said. The driver of the Buick LaCrosse sustained minor injuries.

"Currently it has not been determined why the driver left the roadway. Unfortunately, neither the driver nor the passenger who died in the crash were wearing their seatbelts," said Lieutenant Mike Shaw.

Traffic Crash:

05/12 at 3:20 AM

Location:

North I-275 Fwy near Ann Arbor Trail

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a traffic crash. Local police arrived and requested MSP to investigate the crash. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ETnXWb0mYB — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 12, 2024

The freeway was temporarily closed for an on-scene investigation.

The on-scene investigation is complete and the case pends medical examiner reports.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: I-275 crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured early Sunday