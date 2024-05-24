Early morning shooting leads to one person injured and in the hospital in Little River

A shooting in the early morning left a woman with a wound in her right shoulder and the back of her right arm, according to the police report.

The out-of-state woman was dropped off at the McLeod Seacoast Hospital, 4000 S.C. 9 East, Little River, around 2:30 a.m. on May 23. Police were called and showed up around 4 a.m.

The woman gave little information about the shooting and said she did not want to press charges or cooperate with the investigation.