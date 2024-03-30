Early blooming perennials signal arrival of spring

What a joy to see some perennial color in early spring. I have a few early blooming perennials that are lovely now while others are just beginning to break through the ground. I have several perennials that will take some shade and which fit in nicely with hostas, ferns, and grasses. I have had several of them for years and in recent years have discovered two newer ones that I have added to my garden.

An old time favorite that brings on lovely blooms is a native wildflower, Virginia Bluebells, also known as Mertensia virginica. Clusters of small, trumpet-shaped flowers nodding from a single sturdy stem look stunning in any garden location. It starts blooming in early spring with pink buds that later mature into blue flowers.

Virginia Bluebells are a native plant that bloom in the early spring.

I was given one plant years ago and it has produced other little plants that I have moved around in the garden. After Virginia bluebells bloom and set seed, they die back to the ground. I have to be careful not to disturb this area or the seeds that have dropped this year might not develop into a plant next year. When Virginia Bluebells are mature and well established, they have a long taproot and if I am thinking of moving them, I have to be careful to dig deep enough to get all the root.

These plants grow best in partial shade and moist, well-drained rich humus. They look best when enough little plants have grown up to make a large clump. However, when they go dormant in early summer, they can leave a blank spot in your planting area. Mixing them with larger ferns and hostas help fill the space as the leaves from these plants branch out to cover the gap. Virginia Bluebells are not bothered by deer or any other pest. They come up quickly and show off their flowers and then go dormant again until the following year.

For years I have avoided planting pulmonarias in my garden. I had been given one years ago and I just did not like the look of it. Then, I was introduced to a new Proven Winner pulmonaria that was just the plant to brighten up a spot in my shade garden.

Pulmonarias, also known as Lungwort, are typically low-growing with fuzzy green speckled basal leaves. This new variety named ‘Spot On’ is known for its silver spotted foliage and how easy it is to grow. The foliage is darker than the first one I had years ago and the leaves are narrower. I also like the fact that the leaves stay green all year.

‘Spot On’ produces pink flower buds that open up a light blue and age to a medium blue flower in early spring. Buds and blooms appear at the same time for an alluring two tone effect. Following flowering a robust habit of long green leaves dappled with silver spots will hold interest for the remainder of the growing season. The silver spotted foliage is perfect for brightening up a dark corner in the shade. Luckily, they are not bothered by browsing deer and rabbits. Pulmonaria tolerate morning sun, but need afternoon shade to avoid leaf scorching.

'Spot On’ is great for a shady spot in your garden

Another favorite are brunneras. This stunning foliage perennial is prized for its heart shaped leaves and lovely, delicate blooms. There are many different varieties and the two brunneras that I grow are ‘Jack of Diamonds’ and ‘Queen of Hearts’. Both of these produce dainty spring flowers above the handsome foliage. These bright blue flowers are on top of a long slender stem just like forget-me-nots but they are not in the same family.

Brunnera ‘Queen of Hearts’ is a proven winner

‘Jack of Diamonds’ has brilliant silver leaves with contrasting green veins and are very distinctive and eye-catching in a shaded bed. Planting them in a mass creates a shimmering groundcover but they can also be planted as individual plants tucked in among other shade perennials.

‘Queen of Hearts’ has larger leaves that have a more distinct heart-shape. The pronounced silver overlay with narrower bands of dark green veining stands out and make the leaf quite intriguing. These deer, rabbit, and slug resistant perennials will light up your shade garden with color and texture. ‘Queen of Hearts’ is a Proven Winner perennial.

If you have more sun than shade, there are early blooming sun perennials too. Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens) is an old-timey favorite that I am sure most of you have grown at some point. These easy to grow perennials now have some newer varieties that have different qualities. ‘Snowsation’, a Proven Winner variety, is more compact with larger flowers that look great in the garden. Both my old-timey candytuft and my new ‘Snowsation’ are hardy, deer and rabbit resistant and can make a wonderful addition to any spring garden.

Candytuft Purity is a favorite of garden columnist Betty Montgomery.

Other plants for the sun are some of the different veronicas, also known as speedwell. They grace the garden with spires of flowers that bloom spring through fall, depending on species, with some reblooming for an extended show. This easy-to-grow perennial is available in many sizes and colors, including shades of blue.

I had always thought of the flowers of veronicas to be like little candles rising above the plant but last spring I discovered one called ‘Georgia Blue’ (Veronica peduncularis). It produces a mass of little blue flowers that grow slightly above the small, shiny green foliage. I planted it in a spot that gets morning sun and afternoon shade and it has taken off and is an amazing plant requiring very little care. As autumn approaches the leaves turned a maroon color in the fall before greening up again in the spring. It attracts butterflies and hummingbirds and deer and rabbit are not a problem. I could not believe how these few little plants I planted could grow together and make such a beautiful mass.

This is a wonderful time to be in the garden with warm days and birds singing. Have a wonderful time in the garden soaking in the fresh air and sunshine.

TO MY READERS: You are welcome to come visit my garden Saturday, April 13. You can email me for more information. BMontgomery40@gmail.com

Betty Montgomery is a master gardener and author of “Hydrangeas: How To Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy,” and “A Four-Season Southern Garden.” She can be reached at bmontgomery40@gmail.com.

Betty Montgomery

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Blooming perennials signal return of spring. Here's some favorites.