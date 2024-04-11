Early April snow, rain leads to further improvement in Wisconsin's drought

Drought conditions in Wisconsin continued to improve after heavy rain and snow in the state last week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report showed a roughly 10 percentage point improvement in the state’s drought conditions – from 13.9% of the state having no level of drought or dryness a week ago to now almost 25% of the state facing no drought conditions. It comes after early April rain and snow on April 2 and in the following days.

“A swath of heavy precipitation… was observed across eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, and parts of Wisconsin,” the April 11 drought monitor’s report said. “This recent precipitation along with considerations of long-term indicators supported a 1-category improvement to these areas.”

The April 11 U.S Drought Monitor report for Wisconsin. Drought conditions improved after heavy snow and rain in early April.

The improvements come as much of the drought developed in late spring last year and has persisted in the state since, becoming entrenched in July 2023, said Brad Pugh, the author of the report and a National Weather Service meteorologist who works for its Climate Prediction Center.

Near Milwaukee, the southeastern portions of the state improved one drought category from abnormally dry to no drought conditions at all, he said.

The April 2 U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Moisture improved in other parts of the state that are in a drought, which is classified on a D1 to D4 level, as well. Just over 28% of the state was in those levels, in the most recent monitor, down from 31.55% last week and 37.34% three months ago.

Pugh credited that improvement to the precipitation earlier in the month.

National Weather Service data showed that Milwaukee had its third wettest March on record, with 5.5 inches. That continued in April, with 2.65 inches in the first nine days, or 245% above the normal amount across that time frame.

On April 3, NWS posted on X, the former Twitter, that parts of the state received up to 8 inches of snow, as far north as Berlin, and between 3 to 4 inches of snow in central Wisconsin. The southeastern corner received less snow, with less than an inch, but it rained throughout the area.

But more precipitation needs to fall in some parts of the state still dealing with drought, particularly after the dry El Nino-afflicted winter, Pugh said.

Portions of northern and southwestern Wisconsin are still in a D1 level, or moderate drought, and some pockets are in a D2 level, or severe drought. Pugh said it would likely take “a couple of significant precipitation events” in the coming weeks to improve those areas and that would be important for the upcoming agricultural growing season.

“There is still moderate to severe drought, long term, if you go back like, six to 12 months, there’s still some substantial precipitation deficits,” Pugh said. “The recent precipitation should help moisten topsoil, but you still have some longer-term deficits.”

The NWS’s most recent seasonal outlook, from late March, showed that moisture conditions should improve over southwest Wisconsin, he said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin drought conditions improved after early April snow, rain