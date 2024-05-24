EAA has B17 World War II II-era plane on display

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – People applauded as crews hauled a huge, World War II-era plane into the Eagle Hangar at the EAA Museum.

The B17 Bomber, known as the “Aluminum Overcast,” is now on display in the museum’s Eagle Hangar.

This particular plane did not see any service. It ended up as a surplus aircraft.

EAA has had the plane for decades and says it always thrills spectators, young and old alike.

Right now, the task is finding possible supporters to rehab the plane and maybe even get it airborne again.

“We’ve flown it on national tours for 30 years,” said Dick Knapinski, EAA Communications Director. “Right now we’re bringing it into the museum as we look forward to what the next step for this airplane is, whether it’s museum display or flying or what its future holds.”

Knapinski says the plane got its name “aluminum overcast” because, during the war, there used to be so many gray planes in the air that it looked like the skies were overcast.

