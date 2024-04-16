Duo charged in deadly Fort Myers nightclub stabbing pleads not guilty

Two Fort Myers men charged in a fatal nightclub stabbing last month pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jacinto Lopez-Sanchez, 24, and Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma, 25, entered the plea before Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson accompanied by an interpreter, but without an attorney present.

Velasco Ostuma, 25, and Lopez-Sanchez face charges of second-degree murder and battery charges.

Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma, 25, of Fort Myers, is charged with second-degree murder and battery in a Sunday, March 10, 2024 fatal stabbing at El Patron Restaurante, 3639 Palm Beach Blvd., in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers police say that shortly before 2 a.m. March 10, officers responded to El Patron Restaurante, 3639 Palm Beach Blvd., in reference to a stabbing. The restaurant also has a bar and serves as a late-hours nightclub.

Police said officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers assisted a security guard, who had detained one of the men believed involved in the stabbing, and they began searching for a second perpetrator who had fled on foot.

Homicide detectives arrived, and through witness statements, found the other suspect at a home.

Both remained at the Lee County Jail without bond set.

The pair is next due in court June 25 for a case management conference before Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning.

