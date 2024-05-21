Duncan man found dead after shooting in Boiling Springs early Tuesday morning

The Spartanburg County Sheriff and Coroner's offices are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left one man dead.

According to information from the agencies, deputies responding to a shots fired call at 210 Outlook Drive in Boiling Springs found Kaylen Devagieo Boston, 25, of Duncan, dead inside a vehicle. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Boston was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshots, but would not say specifically how many.

Lt. Kevin Bobo, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded to the call at about 12:40 a.m.

"Upon arrival, they located the victim in a vehicle that had been shot up," Bobo said. "Deputies attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased."

Bobo said the agency's investigation remains active, and that anyone with information should call Sgt. Ben Johnson at (864) 503-4607 or email him at rbjohnson@spartanburgcounty.org.

"I ask that you keep the Boston family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief," Clevenger said.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Greenville News and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Duncan man dead after shooting in Boiling Springs early Tuesday