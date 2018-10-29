Duchess of Sussex warns of Instagram-filtered life, saying it skews young people's 'sense of self worth'

The Duchess of Sussex (centre) has warned of the dangers of Instagram-filtered life, saying it skews young people's 'sense of self worth' - AFP

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the pressures of social media during a conversation with mental health advocates in New Zealand.

During a visit to a beachside cafe in Wellington, Meghan talked to people supporting others in the area of mental health about the impact that unrealistic images on the likes of Instagram and Twitter can have on youth.

“Young people find it so difficult,” she said during a conversation with staff and volunteers from Live For Tomorrow, an online youth initiative focused on reaching millennials with messages of hope and positive change.

“You see photos on social media and you don’t know whether she’s born with it or maybe it’s a filter. Your judgement of your sense of self worth becomes really skewed when it’s all based on likes.”

The Duke added: “Issues stemming from social media and gaming are a major problem for young people in the UK — and globally.

"Fingers are often pointed at the parents but that’s not always fair as they too need to be educated about these things.”

The Duchess of Sussex talks people from a number of mental health projects Credit: Ian Vogler More

Harry and Meghan — who are both strong advocates for mental health awareness — were at Wellington’s Maranui Cafe on Monday, October 29, to learn about initiatives and programmes supporting mental wellbeing in New Zealand, with a focus on youth.

They arrived just after 10am and were escorted in by Lucia Kennedy, founder of Luminary Legacies, which honours people who have impacted positively on individuals, families and communities. “It smells so great in here,” Harry said after walking past the cafe’s colourful cake counter.

Before sitting at their first table, the couple were offered drinks by the cafe’s co-owner Bronwyn Kelly, with the Duke asking for water, the Duchess having a “milk tea”.

At the first table the couple met Jazz Thornton and Gen Mora from Voices of Hope.

“We’ve both had battles with mental health of our own and so we wanted to create a platform where people can share stories of hope,” Thornton said of their website, which contains videos and personal blogs which promotes mental wellbeing, empowerment and recovery.

Harry and Meghan heard the two women from Voices of Hope share how their 2017 viral video “Dear Suicidal Me” - which features young people who have overcome mental health problems reading their own suicide notes - saved the life of a 15-year-old young girl in Canada.

“Her mother contacted us and said that her daughter was planning to take her life but then saw the video and went to speak to her instead,” explained Thornton. “It saved her life.”

“It’s amazing what you have done,” Harry remarked. “I think anyone who has overcome mental health problems often go out of their own way to help others.”

The Duke spoke about his own struggles with mental health during the conversations, admitting that it took him years to confront his own inner turmoil.

“It took me about three or four years to start the journey and then after that you still have to find the right people to speak to,” he started.

On the same table the couple also spoke with volunteers and staff from Lifeline Aotearoa, a 24-hour crisis service offering free community helplines and text message support to people of all ages in New Zealand.

The organisation has been established for 53 years and has over 200 volunteers and 50 staff. “Kidsline buddy” volunteer Leroy, told the couple about how the service doesn’t just offer support but also gives callers tools to cope with mental health struggles in their daily lives.