    The Duchess Of Cambridge Looks Like Pure Magic Visiting Princess Diana's Memorial Garden

    Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge visited the sunken garden at Kensington Palace Wednesday to see its transformation into a white garden honoring Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago on Aug. 31. 

    Though it was a rainy day at the palace, the former Kate Middleton lit up the place in a long-sleeved, floral green and orange Prada dress and nude pumps. 

    Gorgeous in green. (Chris Jackson via Getty Images)

    She even managed to maintain her garden chic look while handling a large and unwieldy umbrella.

    Visiting the garden.  (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images)

    Who cares if she maybe can't get it through the door?

    It's just magic.  (Chris Jackson via Getty Images)
    What's so funny? (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images)
    The garden looks beautiful.  (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images)
    Swoon. (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images)

    And let’s not even talk about the fact that her hair is pretty much perfect despite the weather. Let’s just not. 

    How? (Chris Jackson via Getty Images)

    William and Harry were later seen placing flowers on a memorial on the gates of the palace, where many members of the public have already left tributes.

    Reading well wishes and tributes.  (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images)

    The sunken garden inside was done up in “white roses, white Diana tulips, white hyacinth, forget-me-nots and other favorites of Diana,” ABC reports, and was designed with some of her most iconic white outfits in mind.

    It’s truly a breathtaking sight. 

    A stunning tribute.  (NurPhoto via Getty Images)
