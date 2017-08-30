The Duchess Of Cambridge Looks Like Pure Magic Visiting Princess Diana's Memorial Garden

Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge visited the sunken garden at Kensington Palace Wednesday to see its transformation into a white garden honoring Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago on Aug. 31.

Though it was a rainy day at the palace, the former Kate Middleton lit up the place in a long-sleeved, floral green and orange Prada dress and nude pumps.

View photos Gorgeous in green. (Chris Jackson via Getty Images) More

She even managed to maintain her garden chic look while handling a large and unwieldy umbrella.

View photos Visiting the garden. (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images) More

Who cares if she maybe can't get it through the door?

View photos It's just magic. (Chris Jackson via Getty Images) More

View photos What's so funny? (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images) More